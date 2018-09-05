Boy critical after probably swallowing pesticide

A six-year-old boy was rushed to Makarios children’s hospital from Paphos on Wednesday in a comatose condition, believed to have been induced by pesticide he had swallowed.

Police said the child had been initially rushed to Paphos general hospital A&E where doctors decided to transfer him to Nicosia due to the severity of his condition.

Preliminary investigation of the incident and from what his parents said, led police to believe that the child had probably swallowed pesticide.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

