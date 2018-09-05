Co-op chairman says restructuring plan was a waste of time

The acting chairman of the former Cyprus Co-operative Bank Giorgos Hadjinikolas said that the bank went down because its initial restructuring plan did not allow it to operate as a single entity, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday.

Hadjinikolas, who was testifying at the committee probing the causes that led to the breakdown of the state-owned bank into which taxpayers injected €1.7bn, said that the bank should have reduced its staff levels by up to 400 workers with a radical restructuring plan which could have helped set up a minor, single bank from the very beginning, the CNA reported.

He also described the bank’s restructuring plan from 2013 which provided for a structure of 18 co-operative banks as a waste of time.

The Cyprus Co-operative Bank is the product of a 2017 merger of the Central Co-operative Bank and the 18 independent co-operatives it administered and served as lender of last resort. In March, the Co-op announced its intention to seek a buyer for part of its operations and assets or the entire business, when its failure to reduce its €7bn non-performing loans stock wiped out its equity. Rumours about the expected fate of the bank hurt depositor confidence prompting the largest outflow in deposits since the 2013 banking crisis.

Hadjinikolas who became acting chairman in October last year, after he was appointed to the board in 2013, said that other factors which led the bank out of business were related to its sensitive loan portfolio, a large portion of which concerned mortgages and the Single Supervisory Mechanism’s (SSM) assumptions concerning the value of collateral of non-performing loans applied at the last onsite inspection early this year.

In addition was the fact that the bank was constantly “in the eye of the storm”. No matter what it did, it faced backlash from political parties, other groups and the auditor-general and others, he said, and this also played a role in its failure.

Since 2013, the Co-op took 1,700 decisions some of which were correct and some wrong, he said, adding that the board did its best to keep the corporation afloat.