Customs reissues regulations for shopping in north

Increased numbers of Greek Cypriots buying cheap petrol and other items in the north following the fall in the Turkish lira has prompted the customs department to recently reissue the contents of the Green Line regulations on their website.

Though people have bought medicine and other items for years for their own use, often without being checked as they cross back over, there are regulations on how much can be bought into the Republic.

“Generally speaking, people can take items for up to €260 for their personal use,” customs department spokesman Christos Christou told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday. “Obviously this does not include drugs, guns or tobacco.”

It is not illegal to buy fuel outright, as the Green Line regulations don’t limit the amount of petrol you fill your car with, as long it is for your own use and not for commercial gain.

The transfer of medical products intended for personal use of a ‘reasonable quantity’, for up to one month of treatment, has also been allowed by the customs regulations.

If they are stopped, people who are found crossing the checkpoint with pharmaceuticals have to sign a form saying that the items are intended for personal use only. They also need to take responsibility for any side effects.

It is also allowed to cross with small amounts of fresh fruits and vegetables – up to three kilos – for personal use, without any documentation.

The movement of live animals and animal products across the line is prohibited except the movement of fresh fish and honey for commercial purposes. The transfer of honey for individual use up to three kilos also consists an exception.

A total ban on the import of pesticides applies.

www.mof.gov.cy/mof/customs.nsf