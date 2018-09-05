Explosion in Paralimni mayor’s garage

A BOMB exploded in the garage of the home of Paralimni mayor Theodoros Pirillis in the early hours of Wednesday, but nobody was hurt.

The garage, adjacent to an annex in which the mayor’s domestic help lived was next to Pirillis’ house and was found with the door open. Inside were two cars, one of which was damaged by the explosion. Neither car belonged to the mayor.

Police sealed off the area and started investigations at the first light of day. The local fire department is assisting police in determining what mechanism was used for the explosion, at 2.20am.

A little earlier, more than 50 sunbeds and 20 umbrellas were destroyed by a fire at Kapari beach in Paralimni. The fire, which started at around 2am in four different places, is believed to have been the work of arsonists. The scene was cordoned off while police carried out investigations.