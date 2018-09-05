Music of the future, played today

Come Saturday, DJ Kristijan Molnar will take a break from his Christallization radio show in his hometown of Belgrade to bring his techno and house sounds to Sousami in Limassol.

The DJ, who is primarily known and respected for his radio show, is devoted to promoting gripping and exciting acts by broadcasting a wide range of dance music on his radio show. He plays anything from deep techno, twisted Disco, NYC House, to Dark Wave and more.

Molnar began his radio show as a means to promote fresh electronic music. And he has done this and more over the last four years. He constantly brings the latest and upcoming trends in electronic music to the forefront, as well as promoting acclaimed international and domestic artists through numerous guest mixes and interviews.

His knowledge of music, his ability to have his finger on the latest electronic sounds and his pure energy is what makes his radio and live shows, forces to be reckoned with. He is well-known for pulling all-nighters… you have been warned.

Live performance by the DJ. September 8. Sousami, Kitiou Kyprianou 8, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 99-588343