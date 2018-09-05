Rain on the way?

September 5th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Rain on the way?

If the Met office is to be believed we may have find our umbrellas need

There could be showers in the next few days as a low-pressure system is affecting the area, and it will bring lower temperatures, clouds and some rain.

Today Wednesday, temperatures will still reach 37C inland, which is an improvement on the previous day when the temperature hit 41C. On the coast it will be 31C to 33C while on the mountains it is expected to be 29C. At night, it will cool down to 20C in most areas and 16C around Troodos.

Some clouds will develop on Thursday and some rain and storms, mainly in the mountains and inland, were possible according to the Met office.

On Friday and Saturday, more rain and stormy weather is possible in the afternoons. Temperatures will gradually drop and are forecast to be slightly lower than average for the time of the year by the weekend.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close