Rain on the way?

There could be showers in the next few days as a low-pressure system is affecting the area, and it will bring lower temperatures, clouds and some rain.

Today Wednesday, temperatures will still reach 37C inland, which is an improvement on the previous day when the temperature hit 41C. On the coast it will be 31C to 33C while on the mountains it is expected to be 29C. At night, it will cool down to 20C in most areas and 16C around Troodos.

Some clouds will develop on Thursday and some rain and storms, mainly in the mountains and inland, were possible according to the Met office.

On Friday and Saturday, more rain and stormy weather is possible in the afternoons. Temperatures will gradually drop and are forecast to be slightly lower than average for the time of the year by the weekend.