Stories told in motion

The Kallithea Cinema in Aradippou will present a September full of Greek films, starting on Friday.

The first film will be the drama Fish ‘n’ Chips. The 2011 film directed and written by Elias Demetriou, concentrates on Andy, a hard-working Cypriot immigrant in London who deep-fries his way into oblivion and decides to leave London for his native Cyprus. Having slaved away for others his entire life, he finally opens his very own chip shop. But his dream turns into a nightmare when he realises that Cyprus just isn’t London.

This will be followed on September 14 with the comedy drama Small Crime. Christos Georgiou wrote and directed the story of Leonidas, a young and ambitious police officer who is assigned to a remote island in the Aegean Sea. He dreams of solving important crimes, but there are few to be found. He goes about his days and his daily routines until a real crime is committed. The island drunk, Zacharias, is found dead at the base of a cliff. Leonidas finally has the chance to find clues and solve the murder.

Heading towards the end of the month, The Last Homecoming will be screened on September 21 and The Story of the Green Line on September 28.

The Last Homecoming, written and directed by Korinna Avraamidou, brings to light the story of Alexandra and Orestes, a young couple who arrive from Athens to spend the summer holidays with Orestes’ family at a beautiful picture-perfect seaside town in Cyprus.

The Story of the Green Line, by Panicos Chrysanthos, is a story about two soldiers in the 1970s – one Greek Cypriot and one Turkish Cypriot – who are guarding posts across from one another on opposite sides of the Green Line.

Film September

Film screenings. September 7-28. Kallithea Cinema, 51 Michalaki Paridi Street, Aradippou, Larnaca. 8pm on Fridays. Tel: 99-669859