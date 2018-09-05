Teaching unions poised to get go-ahead for industrial action

The latest results from Wednesday’s vote by members of the secondary school teachers’ union, Oelmek, indicated that a sweeping majority have authorised their leadership to take any measure deemed necessary, including strike action, in the ongoing teachers’ dispute.

Higher education union members of Oeltek are expected to have similar results.

Over 90 per cent of Oelmek members have reportedly provided their union with a sweeping ‘yes’ to act as they see fit, including the launching of strike action, according to Oelmek head Yiannos Socratous.

Oelmek leaders will convene at 2pm on Wednesday to validate the results and discuss the latest cabinet decisions of Tuesday which attempted to defuse the confrontation.

Members of the primary school teachers’ union Poed are scheduled to vote later on Wednesday afternoon.

Poed will be holding general assemblies at 1.30pm at all schools allocated as voting centres in order to first inform voters about the developments concerning the education crisis before commencing the vote at 2.30pm until 6pm.

Meanwhile parents’ groups held a lengthy meeting in Choirokitia on Tuesday night to discuss the recent developments in the education crisis, including union measures and the September 4 cabinet decisons.

While the chairman of secondary school parents’ group, Kyriakos Nikiforou, stated that they are against the starting of lessons on September 7 in the midst of a crisis, the group representing parents of kindergarten pupils reiterated their support for the teachers’ struggle, according to their chairman Kostas Yiangou.

Primary school parents’ group asked both the education ministry and unions to rethink their stances, and to refrain to taking measures that might affect the proper functioning of schools, according to chairman Sotiris Christofi.

“We have unanimously decided that our aim is to start the new school year as smoothly as possible,” Christofi said. “We want to keep a neutral stance by calling both the ministry and the education organisations to rethink.”

But questions have been raised about the way the vote of union members have been held. Sigmalive reported on Wednesday that electoral analyst Dr Nasios Oreinos the voting methods as “unacceptable and highly unscientific.”

“In no country in the world and in no elections or referendums, are results announced before the polls are closed,” Oreinos said.

He added that by leaking the ‘sweeping’ yes of the two unions that have already voted, the vote of the union to follow will be affected.

“The voting had to be done by an independent body to ensure the validity of the result,” he said, since if votes are counted by the union itself, this leaves open the possibility of result tampering.

The house education committee met Wednesday morning in light of the new cabinet decisions on Tuesday, though both the education minister and education organisation heads were absent from the meeting.

The education minister, Costas Hambiaouris, informed unions on Tuesday on the latest cabinet compromises substantially differed from the original July 4 decisions, and “take into account the sensitivities and demands of the education unions”.

Unions have not yet submitted formal reactions to Tuesday’s developments but stated that these will be discussed during their upcoming meetings. Official reactions of all unions are expected to be made clear by Thursday.

The new cabinet compromise decisions state that although form teachers will still see their ‘free’ periods, according to years of service, cut from two to one, as announced back in July, the government now promises to subsequently compensate this loss via a ‘credit system’ or through other incentives or benefits granted over the long term.

Further, the proposed reduction in free periods will apply solely to existing teachers; people hired in the future are to be exempted and so will be entitled to all free periods.

Moreover, the government commits to consider the demand for establishing a dedicated provident fund for new hires.

Also, union reps from each trade union will be allowed time to engage in union-related work inside working hours, but this will be regulated.

The measures decided by the cabinet are designed as an interim deal, in force until the end of the year, by which time it is hoped that an ongoing dialogue with teachers’ unions will have crystallised into a final agreement. They are a compromise, intended to allow schools to reopen normally on Friday for primary schools and on Monday for secondary schools.

At present, teachers are in school preparing for the official start of the new year.