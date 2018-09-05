Unemployment falls in August

The number of registered unemployed fell in August by 937 to 23,866 in a month or 23 per cent compared to a year before, the statistical service said.

The seasonally adjusted number of persons out of work last month fell by 631 to 25,318, Cystat said in a statement on its website.

The decline in the number of unemployed fell mainly on a reduction by 1,332 in trade, 946 in construction, 809 in public administration, 794 in hospitality, 717 in construction, 247 in transport and 1,394 in newcomers, Cystat said.