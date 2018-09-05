Unlicensed driver in electricity pole crash

A 22-year-old man crashed into an electricity pole at around 2am on Wednesday, damaging wiring in the Mandria area of Paphos.

Police said the man was not injured and the circumstances of the crash are being investigated.

The 22-year-old man did not have a driver’s licence and was not insured, while police say that the pick-up truck had not been registered since the start of 2017.

The suspect was charged for driving without an insurance and licence and will be asked to pay the electricity authority for the damage he caused.