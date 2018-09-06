Bar review: Ammos Beach Bar, Larnaca

With the sizzling hot summer now in full swing, beaches and nearby bars are crawling with locals and tourists. A major summer hot spot that people flock to for a refreshing drink by day or to party hard till the early hours can be found towards the end of the Makenzie beach strip in Larnaca.

Ammos dates back to 2005, when the Makenzie beach area was still underdeveloped. It was the first of the many beach bars that now run along the strip. Having seen other bars come and go in the meantime, Ammos has been consistently strong, fighting off the competition and putting its stamp on the area.

One thing I enjoy while at Ammos is watching the planes come in to the airport. Being at the end of the strip and therefore quite close to the airport, it can be mesmerising watching planes slowly glide in, especially at night.

Ammos is pure white. The building, the furniture inside and even the outside loungers are all white. While probably a large task for them to keep spotless, it provides a feeling of not only cleanliness but a bright, open space and freshness.

Along with the regular drinks such as beer, bottled alcopops and wine, Ammos makes a wide variety of cocktails.

My favourite for the summer is the classic Mojito. Here it is served in a rather large glass, definitely generous! A word of warning though, at night, due to the high volume of people and the demand for their cocktails, be prepared to wait while the bar staff work tirelessly to keep up with the influx of orders!

Ammos seems to do what they can to offer variety to customers and keep the evenings different. If there is not a particular themed event for the night there will still most definitely be dancers to entertain the crowds and if you are lucky enough, you may get to see a rather impressive fire show! From old skool music, to RnB and sponsored nights with guest DJs, there will be something to stir up the interest of almost everyone. Find out more on their social media sites.

Due to the popularity of Ammos in the summer months, I would highly recommend reserving a table as it can become extremely crowded and sometimes difficult to find a comfortable place to squeeze in to if you just turn up on the night. This alone is an indication of how much people enjoy going to this establishment!

For a chilled, daytime or early evening drink, or a party atmosphere at night, Ammos is definitely the kind of place that you won’t forget!

Ammos Beach Bar

Where: Mackenzie Beach, Larnaca

When: 24/7

Contact: 24 828844