British Airways investigating data breach from 380,000 card payments

September 6th, 2018

British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport

The British Airways website and mobile application have suffered a breach of customers’ personal and financial data from around 380,000 card payments, the carrier’s parent International Airlines Group said on Thursday.

The breach covered customers who made bookings between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5, IAG said.

IAG said the stolen data did not include travel or passport details.

The airline had launched an investigation and was communicating with affected customers. It had notified police and relevant authorities.

The breach has been resolved and the British Airways website is working normally, IAG said.

