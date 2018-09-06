Cheers all around

It is the season to be merry with lots of beer and good music. Joining in this merry season is the capital with its Nicosia Beer Fest, giving us lots to drink to from September 13 to September 15.

Once again the festival will take place at the Famagusta Gate Moat from 7pm until 11.30pm, and entrance is free. The place, vibe and drinking habits of the festival have not changed but, according to the organisers, “this year the Nicosia Beer Fest changes its style, becomes better, and is ready to meet your highest expectations.”

The three-day festival will bring us four local acts. First up is a performance by Prospectus on Thursday, then come Periplanomeni on Friday, then a double performance by Minus One and On Tour on Saturday.

If you enjoy good Greek rock music with an electric sound, performed by passionate musicians, then the opening night of the festival will give you all that and more. The local band Prospectus is a seven-member band that’s truly dedicated to Greek rock, bringing to life well-known songs that generations have grown up with. Their passion for rock is not just felt when they play; as the band says, “Rock is the truth within us, our perception of things around us, our belief, our struggle, the hope that will save our souls. Rock is what it is like to dream, to love, to shout out loud, to reach for something, to live all the moments that make up your life.”

The band frequently shares the stage with other bands on the island but also with well-known names from Greece. Prospectus plays regularly at music stages on the island and also in festivals, ensuring that the beat is never missing from any celebration. Watch this space, because the band are preparing to come out with their own material.

The show will go on with a performance by the band called Periplanomeni (The Wanderers). This is a band comprised of seven friends who came together last year because of their love of music and powerful orchestrations. Their take on music is to combine electric and traditional sounds to create something brand new.

They cover songs by Alkinoos Ioannides, Socrates Malamas, Miltiadis Paschalidis and many more Greek artists who go the alternative musical route. They have played at music venues in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca and also spread their sound around at a number of festivals.

Minus One and OnTour will end the festival with a bang. Minus One – who made us proud at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest with the song ‘Alter Ego’ – were formed seven years ago (at which time the vocals were provided by Francois Michelletto) and since then the boys have been making audiences sing along to some of the best-known rock and heavy metal songs of all time. We are all waiting for the band’s debut album to drop. It has already been recorded at Medley Studios in Copenhagen and is expected to come out in October… not long to go now.

Great songs, fine musicians and an energy that never runs out is what makes Minus One top of their game on our local music scene.

On Tour was born from the initiative of two friends, drummer Stefanos Kozakis and guitarist Christos Vrachas, when they decided in 2012 to create a new band that would change the way we see the local music scene. Enter Andreas Michail and Thomas Georgiou on vocals, Nicolas Bracas on guitars and Andreas Toumazou on bass and the new band was ready.

The six musicians launched their different approach to rock music with passionate ballads and dynamic lyrics in 2012. Over the first three years, the band made more than 250 appearances and established their name on the local music scene while presenting their own songs, which were immediately a big hit. They have rocked the stage with some giants of the Greek music scene such as Panos Mouzoumrakis, Locomondo and Kostis Maraveyas.

Nicosia Beer Fest 2018

A three-day beer festival with local bands. September 13-15. Famagusta Gate Moat, Nicosia. 7pm-11.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-797000