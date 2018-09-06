Dolores O’Riordan’s inquest will be held today (06.08.18)

The Cranberries frontwoman was found dead at her hotel on London’s Park Lane in January, aged just 46, and though the unexplained passing wasn’t being treated as suspicious by police, the investigation into the cause of death was delayed till now due to “various tests”.

The inquest will take place at Westminster Coroner’s Court.

The ‘Linger’ hitmaker was laid to rest in January with a special service attended by close friends, family and the late star’s bandmates at St Ailbe’s Church in Ballybricken, Ireland, where Dolores first learnt to sing in the choir.

The singer’s three children, Taylor, Molly and Dakota, were among the first to arrive and their father Don Burton – the singer’s ex-husband and former Duran Duran tour manager – carried her coffin whilst the band’s 1996 song ‘Miss You When You’re Gone’ played.

In Dolores’ honour, a guitar, a platinum disc award and a photograph of Catholic figure Our Lady of Dolours, who Dolores was named after, were placed at the altar as a mark of respect.

Family members among the mourners included her boyfriend Ole Koretsk, her mother Eileen and her siblings.

The Cranberries band members Mike and Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler – who together with Dolores released seven albums – also attended the mass.

Meanwhile, the late musician’s children were recently gifted $250,000 by metal supergroup Bad Wolves.

Dolores was due to attend a recording session to lend her iconic vocals to the band’s cover of Cranberries track ‘Zombie’ on the day of her passing.

And in tribute to the musician, the supergroup – comprised of Tommy Vext, John Boecklin, Doc Coyle, Chris Cain, and Kyle Konkiel – released the song as a single with the commitment to bestow their proceeds to her offspring, and presented her brood with a cheque for $250,000 during a sold out show at Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

Tommy said in a statement: “Our sadness the day Dolores passed was nothing compared to that of her children and her family. In light of the tragedy, donating our proceeds to her children was the only thing that made sense. The ultimate goal is to present them with a $1,000,000 cheque – and the fact we’re a quarter of the way there is beyond incredible.

“The connection that people have to this song, the stories, the memories and the kids who are hearing this song through Bad Wolves for the first time – it’s a true testament to the timelessness of their mother’s songwriting that will live on forever, and we are so grateful to be able to do this for them.”