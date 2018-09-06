Financial Ombudsman says Co-op account set offs largely unlawful

Financial Ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou said Thursday he may refer cases of Co-op customers who had their deposit accounts set off with loans to the attorney-general as the formerly state-owned bank may have acted unlawfully in thousands of cases.

The government also announced that President Nicos Anastasiades has instructed Ioannou to “thoroughly investigate the matter and submit a full report”.

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades has asked the Cooperative Asset Management Company to verify the procedure that was applied and be prepared to act to rectify probable mistakes.

Ioannou, who was speaking on state-radio CyBC four days after the completion of the acquisition of the Cyprus Co-operative Bank’s operations by Hellenic Bank, said there were around 2,000 cases where this action was justified as there were clauses in the loan contracts which customers had signed.

In another 16,000 cases, the former Co-op acted “without informing and advising customers in time to avoid problems”, hence upsetting the cash flow planning of both households and companies.

The Co-op combined the balance of deposits accounts with those of non-performing loans, including restructured loans still in probation and those in which the borrowers were about to sign a restructuring agreement, he said.

The action taken by the former bank, owned to 99 per cent by the government, led to “tragic” results which once more blemished the image of Cyprus’ financial sector abroad, he said.

“It is not advisable for the Cypriot banking system to cause this type of inefficiencies,” he said.

“There were setoff cases affecting amounts received by people with disabilities or recipients of government aid to buy medication,” he said.

Other cases concerned cash companies deposited on provident fund accounts belonging to their workers, which were used to set off loans extended to them.

On Tuesday, Hellenic Bank said that it was not responsible for the mess and said that it would help affected customers either through opening accounts or the issue of chequebooks.

A Hellenic Bank source said on Thursday that the second largest lender on the island would determine on a case-by-case basis whether other facilities were warranted, including overdrafts.