Former Co-op chairman Stavrou blames competitor for bank’s failure

By Stelios Orphanides

The former chairman of the Co-op Demetris Stavrou told investigators probing the collapse of the government-bailed out bank that the lender fell victim to unfair competition practices and lack of action by the central bank, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Thursday.

Stavrou, who together with two other former senior Co-op officials pleaded not guilty in June in a case concerning a conspiracy to defraud the Strovolos cooperative by securing €3.6m in loans, said that the bank had to resort to requesting a bailout five years ago as it had to struggle with unfair interest rate practices of other banks that started 11 years ago, according to the CNA.

“Unfortunately, the Central Bank of Cyprus did nothing to stop this,” when the Pancyprian Cooperative Confederation asked for its intervention, Stavrou, who served as chairman of the board from 2001 until September 2011, was quoted as saying.

Stavrou who was the first witness to testify on Thursday to the committee appointed by Attorney-general Costas Clerides two months ago, said that additional factors that led to the bank’s failure were related to the (convertible) bonds offered by banks with a 7 per cent interest rate as part of their efforts to tap more capital, the constantly changing European directives on the definition of non-performing loans, the financial crisis that led to a meteoric drop in property prices and that the Co-op’s loan portfolio consisted to 95 per cent of mortgages.

The Department of Lands and Surveys is also to blame he said as it its effort to allow the government to collect as much taxes as possible, it was accepting higher valuations of properties, he said.

He added that if the bank had carried out the foreclosures it intended, he Co-op and the banking system would be in a better shape.

The former official said that while the Co-op was under the control of political parties, he had never favoured anyone and was always trying to convince board members that “they were no (political) party”.

He also said in response to a question that he didn’t know whether the parties also looked after the interest of their customers (who banked with the Co-op).

The hearing in the case against Stavrou and his co-defenders is scheduled for November 5.