French FM due in Cyprus Friday

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is due on the island on Friday for talks with his Cypriot counterpart on a range of issues.

Bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem, the migration crisis and European and regional issues will be on the agenda, according to a statement.

The two sides will also be discussing ways of further enhancing the France-Cyprus Strategic Agenda, signed in October 2016 and which defines cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Le Drian and foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides will be holding one-on-one talks in the morning, followed by talks between other officials from the two ministries.

After their talks, Christodoulides and Le Drian will hold a joint press conference. Following that, the French minister will hold meetings with the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) members and UN representatives at UNFICYP headquarters in the buffer zone.

He will conclude his visit by decorating former foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides with the insignia of the Officer of the Order of the Legion of Honour, during a reception at the residence of the French Ambassador.

Le Drian will depart Cyprus later on Friday.