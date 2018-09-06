New Nine Bars. Good Seeds, Great Tastes!

NINE are the new irresistible bars that contain 4 nutritious and delicious seeds: sesame, sunflower, pumpkin and hemp seeds, all perfectly combined with other tasty ingredients to create the perfect snack!

Why NINE? Because NINE Bars have 9 benefits that will take you to… cloud 9! They contain 100% plant protein, are gluten and wheat-free, are vegan friendly, are high in fibre, contain magnesium, and do not contain any artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.

New NINE Bars come in 6 irresistible flavours: Cocoa Coconut, Peanut, Pumpkin & Sunflower and Berry & Chia. NINE Breakfast Seed Bars contain gluten-free oats which makes them great for breakfast. They come in two flavours: Peanut & Raisin and Berry & Almond. Try them all!

The new, modern lifestyle has greatly influenced our eating habits. The ‘breakfast, lunch and dinner’ model that we were once accustomed to no longer applies to most. Long working hours and the fact that we spend most of the day away from home means that we can no longer follow this once-traditional eating pattern, which has resulted in the adoption of smaller and usually unhealthy meals or snacks throughout the day.

Consumers are aware that hunger is their biggest enemy because it is the driver towards temptation. They have become more demanding and look for healthier, nutritious choices that will make them feel fuller and provide them with energy for a longer period of time.

NINE Bars are distributed by Tryfon Tseriotis LTD. With over 100 years of history, a deep understanding and unparalleled experience in the food market, Tryfon Tseriotis is one of the largest service and distribution companies in Cyprus. In collaboration with international companies, Tryfon Tseriotis offers products of high nutritional quality and value to consumers, with a long-term vision of being a pioneer in the development of its brands across the Cypriot retail market.