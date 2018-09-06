Orthodoxou Aviation Ltd – General Sales Agent of SpiceJet Airlines

We are proud to announce that as from September 2018, Orthodoxou Aviation Ltd has been appointed as General Sales Agent (GSA) of SpiceJet Airlines in Cyprus to market its global destination. Therefore, Orthodoxou Aviation Ltd which specialises in Aviation Management and tourist services takes care of all marketing and sales of the airline in Cyprus market.

Known for its path breaking innovations in terms of operational efficiency, customer convenience and pricing strategies, SpiceJet, in sync with its corporate vision, today stands as India’s most-preferred airline.

SpiceJet, which has made flying more affordable for Indians than ever before, commenced operations in May, 2005. The airline operates 412 average daily flights to 54 destinations, which includes seven international destinations. SpiceJet has recorded highest Passenger Load Factor for 40 successive months – a feat unequalled in global aviation history.

More info regarding operation and services of SpiceJet Airlines, please contact our Call Centre through telephone on +357 22 765 975.

Regarding Orthodoxou Aviation Ltd:

Orthodoxou Aviation is a part of Orthodoxou Group of Companies and affiliates with Orthodoxou Travel & Tours, having experience in managing travel and tourism since 1995. The company is based in Cyprus and specializes in providing services to air carriers, Travel Agents, Travel Organizers, airlines and public.

Orthodoxou Aviation Ltd has a well-trained, specialized and multilingual staff with experience and knowledge ready to offer its services to the highest possible standards of quality.