Police officer wanted for forging sick notes

September 6th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

A police officer is wanted in connection with forging sick notes in Paphos.

A warrant was issued against him on Wednesday after he reportedly forged documents to secure sick leave.

According to police he presented a total of eleven documents of which five were falsified, one was judged to be genuine and the other five are being investigated.

Police say they are considering taking disciplinary action and the possibility of suspending the officer.

They have been looking for the suspect at home but so far have not found him.

