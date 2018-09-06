Protests in the north set to continue

Farmers in the north continue their protests against the handling of the ‘government’ over the devaluation of the Turkish lira with a big demonstration at 6pm on Thursday.

The central slogan of the demonstration, which also aims at stating the Turkish Cypriots desire for a solution to the Cyprus problem, is “A demonstration for community against the imported crisis”.

The protest is organised by Turkish Cypriot trade unions. Protesters will gather in front of the ‘parliament’ in the north of Nicosia.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, unions on Wednesday handed 70 proposals to ‘prime minister’ Tufan Erhurman and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci offering solutions to the crisis.

They suggest, inter alia, abolishing VAT on electricity and a reduction of taxes on fuel.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the National Unity Party has said it will not allow any negative actions or slogans against Turkey by the trade unions at the event.

The party is organising a counter-demonstration and called on all associations and other people not to take part in the unions’ protest.

Turkish Cypriot farmers and livestock breeders protested against the plummeting of the Turkish lira with their vehicles on Wednesday, and many left their tractors on a main road to return on Thursday afternoon to continue their protest.

Head of farmer’s union Mustafa Naimogullari said the protest and a meeting with the ‘agriculture minister’ in the north had no effect and he hoped their demands would be met when Erhuman is back to Cyprus from Turkey on Thursday.

The farmers had a three-hour meeting with the ‘minister’, the central point of which was reportedly the price of barley, which the ‘government’ wants to increase.

Reports say there were moments of tension at the ‘ministry’. Stones were thrown which broke windows, and a police officer was injured.

The protestors then stormed the building and riot police were called in to intervene.

‘Agriculture minister’ Erkut Sahali, in an attempt to calm down the protesters, said that they were fully aware of the difficulties faced by the farmers, pointing out that the farmers were one of the worst affected by the economic crisis.

The ‘government’ was left with no choice but to raise prices as it had run out of funds to subsidise the price hikes. “At this point we must all be realistic”, Sahali said.