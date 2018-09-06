The Underworld awaits us all

After the success of Alcestis by Euripides, which was performed by the Fresh Target Theatre Ensemble as part of the International Greek Drama Festival 2018, the tragedy will be staged once again in Nicosia on Sunday for all those who missed it.

The play, which is directed by Paris Erotokritou in collaboration with the Amalgamation Choir and Vicky Anastasiou, revolves around the unusual privilege that Admetus, King of Pherae, has managed to secure with the help of the god Apollo. The deal is that, when his time comes to die, he will be spared, provided he can find someone else to take his place in the Underworld. But who loves him enough to give up their life for him? In the end, no one volunteers to die on his behalf except for his young wife Alcestis, who bids farewell to life and embarks on a journey to the Underworld. Everyone in the palace mourns the loss of their devoted queen, who can only be brought back to life by a hero who can take on Death and win.

According to the local daily Phileleftheros, the play is “a small miracle. An absolute fresh attempt, which absolutely utilises the satirical and tragic characteristics of the play.”

Euripides’ oldest surviving play is characterised as a tragi-comedy which rejects physical determinism and challenges Death’s dominion, leaving many unanswered questions.

This production is based on the translation by Konstantinos Christomanos.

Alcestis by Euripides

Performance of the Greek tragedy by the Fresh Target Theatre Ensemble. September 9. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 9pm. €12. In Greek. Tel: 22-462233