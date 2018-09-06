Three arrested for using stolen credit cards

Three arrested for using stolen credit cards

Three people were arrested in connection with the falsification of documents, theft and the unlawful processing of personal data in the Famagusta district on Wednesday evening.

The authorities were alerted by an employee dealing with the processing of credit card transactions that in five cases stolen credit card data from a foreign country were used in a hotel in the area to receive services worth €5,432 in total.

Evidence points to the involvement of the three suspects aged 35, 27, and 25 years.

A 22-year-old suspect is also wanted for the same case.

