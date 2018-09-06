Traditions entwine in music

The big Greek concerts seem to have waited until the heat calmed down a bit to come to our shores.

There are lots of big names set to take on our musical stages this month, and the first big name on the list is singer Eleftheria Arvanitaki, who will be over for two performances together with the band Takim.

Arvanitaki has been sharing her very unique voice and songs with us since 1981. She started out as part of a group called Opisthodromiki Kompania but, after only four years, she began her solo career and released her first album. And, for almost 40 years now, she has been helping celebrate life with all kinds of music, including folk songs, rembetika and even some jazzy tunes.

She is not only a big deal in Cyprus and Greece, she is also a beloved singer abroad, having sung with Cesaria Evora and Arto Tuncboyaciyan.

Joining Arvanitaki will be the six-member group Takim. The band, which had its start in 2001, deals in music that includes elements of the common musical traditions of Greece, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans.

According to the band’s Facebook page their sound can be described as “an effort to recreate the musical line-up of the old Ottoman cities like Smyrna, Ioannina, Preveza and Istanbul when Greeks, Turks, Armenians and Jewish musicians were living together in separate but interactive communities.”

The professional musicians who make up the band also collaborated with American band Calexico and Eric Burdon in 2015 on the song ‘Roll Tango’.

Eleftheria Arvanitaki and Takim

Live performance by the Greek singer and the band. September 10. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. €25/30. Tel: 25-884300

September 11. Makarios III Amphitheatre, Acropolis, Nicosia. 9pm. €25/30. Tel: 22-314507