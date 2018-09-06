Turkish Cypriots criticise Dutch, French FMs for not meeting with them

Turkish Cypriots on Thursday criticized the Netherlands and France for not scheduling visits with them during the visits of their foreign ministers to Cyprus this week.

Baris Burcu, the spokesman of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, said it was unacceptable for them to come to Cyprus and not meet with the Turkish Cypriot leadership at an important time for the Cyprus problem when the UN was exploring the possibility of resuming reunification talks.

“Bowing to Greek Cypriot pressure” and not meeting the Turkish Cypriot side “which is one of the two equal sides, is something that cannot be accepted,” Burcu said.

The spokesman said France and the Netherlands are important member states of the EU and France is also a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“We want certain member states of the EU, which take every opportunity to say they want to help resolve the Cyprus problem, to know that unilateral contacts with the Greek Cypriot side without taking the Turkish Cypriot side into consideration, do not contribute to the solution of the Cyprus problem at all,” Burcu said.

He added that it was an unjust situation that encouraged the Greek Cypriot side to keep the status quo, unwilling to share power and natural resources with Turkish Cypriots.

The Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok will be in Nicosia on Thursday while France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian is expected on the island on Friday.