Wales win, France draw, Cyprus lose Nations League openers

September 6th, 2018

Gareth Bale scored in Wales' 4-1 win over the Republic of Ireland

Thursday’s Nations League results:

Norway 2
Cyprus 0

Wales 4
Republic of Ireland 1

Germany 0
France 0

Slovenia 1
Bulgaria 2

Kazakhstan 0
Georgia 2

Latvia 0
Andorra 0

Armenia 2
Liechtenstein 1

Gibraltar 0
FYR Macedonia 2

Czech Republic L
Ukraine L

