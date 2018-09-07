A world leader in contemporary dance

The Martha Graham Dance Company will give three performances as part of the Kypria International Festival 2018 as of Wednesday.

The company has been a leader in contemporary dance since 1926. Today, it embraces a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. Since its inception, the dance company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Russia and the Middle East.

Martha Graham (1894–1991) is acknowledged as a primal artistic force of the 20th century. In 1998, Graham was posthumously named Dancer of the Century by Time magazine and one of the female Icons of the Century by People magazine. She created 181 ballets and a dance technique compared to ballet in its scope and magnitude. Her approach to dance and theatre revolutionised the art form and her innovative physical vocabulary has irrevocably influenced dance worldwide.

The performances will feature five dance pieces and are under the artistic direction of Janet Eilber.

Martha Graham Dance Company

Dance performance by the dance company. September 12. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 70-002212

September 14. Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca

September 16. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia