Cleaning our world, one beach at a time

With the enforcement of paying for plastic bags in shops and more and more coffee shops and restaurants finding ways to do away with plastic straws, people are becoming aware of just how much plastic waste is affecting our environment and sea life.

Acts towards helping the environment heal will continue this month with two Clean-up events. The first, which is being organised by the Filipino Community in Cyprus, will take place on Sunday at the Finikoudes beach in Larnaca from 3pm until 5pm. The heat should have calmed down a bit by then, so everyone involved can help remove rubbish and debris from the beach.

The event is part of the 2018 International Coastal Cleanup action that usually takes place on a worldwide basis every third Saturday of September. It began more than 30 years ago in America when communities rallied together with the common goal of collecting and documenting rubbish littering their coastline. The aim was to clean the beaches and waterways, but also to identify the source of debris and change the behavioural patterns that contribute to pollution. Now more than 100 countries take part in the cleanup event.

According the volunteer leader of the Filipino Community in Cyprus, Ray Bayson “the purpose of this event is to help our Mother Earth, it is also boosting our campaign and advocacy of fighting global warming and climate change to educate our children and communities for the environmental respect and responsibilities and to support the environmental protection programme in the Republic of Cyprus.”

The second Clean-Up event of the month will be part of the World Cleanup Day on September 16 from 10am, during which volunteers will clean-up the area around the Klirou damn. The event is organised by the volunteer group Together Cyprus, under the auspices of the Environmental Commissioner Ioanna Panayitou.

Let’s Do It Cyprus is part of the Let’s Do It World movement which began in Estonia in 2008 when 50,000 people united to clean up the entire country in just five hours. Since then, Let’s Do It World has spread this model, which aims at cleaning up one country in one day, around the world. To date, nearly 120 countries and 20 million people have joined in the fight and helped clean up illegal waste.

This year, people from 150 countries will take part in the movement, making it the biggest positive civic action the world has seen.

Let’s Do It Cyprus is the largest volunteer group on the island. The group managed to bring together 46,185 volunteers – which is 5.4 per cent of the population – to participate in the Clean Up Cyprus event that took place in April.

Both events give us the chance to work together for a cleaner environment.

Coastal Cleanup Day

A chance to clean-up our beaches. September 9. Finikoudes Beach, Larnaca. 3pm-5pm. Tel: 97-744291

World Cleanup Day

A morning dedicated to help clean up our environment. September 16. Klirou, Nicosia. 10am. Tel: 70-005022