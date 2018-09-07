Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Burt Reynolds

The iconic actor passed away on Thursday (06.09.18) after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 82, and music legend Dolly, who starred with Burt in the 1982 film ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’, has shared her grief at the news.

Posting a still image of the pair in the movie – in which Burt played Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd with whom Dolly’s character had an affair – the ‘9 to 5’ hitmaker wrote on Twitter: “Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men. I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy. I will always love you, Dolly.”

Dolly’s tribute comes as one of many paid to the late ‘Deliverance’ actor, with fellow acting legend Arnold Schwarzenegger being one of the first to comment on the tragic loss.

The ‘Terminator’ star tweeted: “Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.”

Burt reportedly went into cardiac arrest at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, where he passed away later in the day surrounded by his family, although at the time of writing no statement has been released.

The ‘Boogie Nights’ star is survived by his adult son, Quinton, whom he adopted with ex-wife Loni Anderson.