French foreign minister on working visit

French Foreign Minister France Jean-Yves Le Drian started a working visit to Cyprus on Friday with a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades.

Upon his arrival at the presidential palace, the top French diplomat was greeted by his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

Apart from Christodoulides, Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Defence Minister Savvas Angelides and Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou also attended the meeting.

Le Drian, accompanied by French Ambassador in Cyprus René Troccaz, later held talks with Christodoulides at the foreign ministry.