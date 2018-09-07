French foreign minister on working visit

September 7th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

French foreign minister on working visit

French Foreign Minister France Jean-Yves Le Drian started a working visit to Cyprus on Friday with a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades.

Upon his arrival at the presidential palace, the top French diplomat was greeted by his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

Apart from Christodoulides, Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Defence Minister Savvas Angelides and Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou also attended the meeting.

Le Drian, accompanied by French Ambassador in Cyprus René Troccaz, later held talks with Christodoulides at the foreign ministry.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close