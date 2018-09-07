July tourism revenue up 3%, as tourists spend less

Revenue from tourism rose a mere 3 per cent, to over €357.7m year-on-year in July against an 8.2 per cent increase in visitors who continue to cut back their spending, the statistical service said on Friday.

In January to July, total revenue from tourism rose 3.9 per cent, to over €1bn, against a 12 per cent increase in arrivals, Cystat said in a statement.

Last month, tourists cut their average spending 4.8 per cent, to €699.88, compared with July 2017, Cystat said. The drop was mainly on a 9.2 per cent reduction in money spent by visitors from Russia, to €696.04, Cyprus’s second largest source of incoming tourism.

Visitors from the UK, the largest tourist market for Cyprus, increased their spending by 3.2 per cent to, €781.94, even as the British economy remains in uncertainty over the outcome of divorce negotiations with the EU.