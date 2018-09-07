Making art out of song

UK born artist Duncan Lamb will showcase over 50 of his latest works in Paphos as of Wednesday, along with a performance by Davey Woodford on the opening night.

Lamb, who is a trained designer, illustrator and artist, works in a number of mediums. His style could be described as realistic using mainly airbrush and graphite. His subject matter is wide ranging but he is well known for faces of musicians and actors. In Cyprus he has previously exhibited at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos and at Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia. He gave one of his paintings to raise funds to support the PASYKAF charity.

On two occasions, Lamb was accepted to be part of the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London.

Speaking about his career as an artist, Lamb said “I was a Fellow of the Chartered Society of Designers, a Fellow of the Society of Architectural Illustrators and an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of British Sculptors. I have worked in Amsterdam, Brussels, Seoul and London and am now a resident of Kathikas.”

He has had a number of solo and group exhibitions in the UK, New Zealand and his work is in private collections in Denmark, Canada, New Zealand, Holland, Lanzarote, Switzerland, Hawaii, the UK and Cyprus.

“My latest exhibition,” Lamb said “will be held on September 12 at J&J artworks and Talalaland Art Cafe in the Tala Square and will run until September 26. The opening night will feature my friend and guitarist extraordinaire Davey Woodford performing songs pertinent to the artwork starting at 7pm.”

Rock ‘n’ Roll and All That Jazz

Solo exhibition by Duncan Lamb. Opens September 12 at 7pm until September 26. J&J Art Works, Tala, Paphos. Tel: 99-323528