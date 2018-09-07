Man, 64, drowns off Kato Paphos

A 64-year-old lost his life on Friday after he was hit by two waves while swimming in the Sodap area of Kato Paphos.

According to police, the man had gone swimming with his wife at around 2pm Friday, and lost consciousness after he was hit by two waves as he was swimming in shallow water of a depth of around one metre.

The 64-year-old was dragged onto shore but rescuers were unable to resuscitate him.

An ambulance was called and the man was rushed to Paphos general hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

Reportedly, his wife told police that he was not a very competent swimmer.