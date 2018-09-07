Police fire shot during Limassol car chase

Police in Limassol fired a warning shot in a bid to stop two suspects in a stolen vehicle early on Friday morning.

The vehicle had been spotted by a police patrol at 3.30am near the town’s old port. Officers saw that it had been reported stolen in June in Nicosia and tried to intercept it but its driver accelerated and tried to escape.

The officers chased the car and fired one warning shot to force the driver to stop but to no avail.

The chase reached Zakaki where the officers found the vehicle abandoned and the suspects trying to flee about 100 metres from the scene.

Police said the two men, aged 40 and 27, were detained using the necessary force to subdue them. A third suspect was also being sought.