Unemployment falls to 7.3% in Q2

The unemployment rate dropped to 7.3 per in the second quarter from 10.7 in the previous one and 10.6 per cent in the respective quarter of 2017, the statistical service said citing its labour force survey.

In the second quarter, the unemployment rate among men and women was 7.2 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The unemployment rate among youth was 17.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 25.3 per cent a year before, Cystat said.

According to Cystat, the labour force rose by 8,255 persons in the second quarter to 434,191 in one year. The number of gainfully employed rose by 21,593 to 402,302.