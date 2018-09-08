A minute with Stavros Kyriakides Managing director of Kyriakides Piano Gallery

Where do you live?

Nicosia, for almost twenty years now, although from Limassol originally.

Best childhood memory?

The summers at Platres, with two wonderful grandparents.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favorite dish?

I dine out and I have a number of favourite restaurants but I have difficulty in naming one as the most frequently visited. It’s all about the taste of the moment really as I choose depending on what I would like to eat (meat, fish, ethnic etc.). Same goes with the dish! I eat all, I enjoy all. I do, however, have a preference in Japanese cuisine.

What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Okra

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee, black, as always

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Both! The perfect outing is all about the perfect company and has little to do with the time or place.

Best book ever read?

There have been many books that made quite an impression on me but I think I choose George Orwell’s Animal Farm because of the age I was when I read it and the impact it had on me at the time.

Favourite film of all time?

It would have to be Schindler’s List, Awakenings and War Horse as they deal with human nature and they display the best and the worst in people. One can seriously look at life from a different perspective after watching them.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

A place with rich history and culture. The dream trip is just the same like the perfect outing: with good company you can go all the way to the end of the world.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Classical

What is always in your fridge?

Beer

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Definitely urban. I love the countryside but I could never live there permanently. I love the buzz of the city. It would therefore have to be a modern house of contemporary architecture equipped with all the latest technological gadgets.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Dad. I have so much to tell him and I’m sure he would have a lot to say to me too. He was a father, a friend and a mentor to me and I miss him greatly.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Listen to Frank Sinatra’s My Way and sing-along; out loud.

What is your greatest fear?

Diseases.

Tell me a joke…

Life! (Let’s make it a good one)