Concerts that get the music season moving

Next Limassol and Paphos will host two music events to entrench the new musical season.

The first will be a performance by the band Vocaldente at the Pattihio Theatre in Limassol on Wednesday.

The acapella quintet from Germany was formed in 2004. The group primarily emerged from the Knabenchor Hanover (Hanover Boys Choir) and the Hanover University of Music and Drama. Their line-up has altered three times over the course of 14 years.

The ensemble started out performing locally in Hanover and then began to perform across Germany. By 2007, they were frequently undertaking foreign tours, most to the United States and South East Asia, where they’ve built up a loyal following.

In 2007 and 2008 they won first prizes at several renowned international acapella competitions, such as the Tampereen Sävel Contest for Vocal Ensembles in Finland and the Harmony Sweepstakes Acapella Festival in America. The band performed a special concert in the Balver Caves in 2009 celebrating the fifth anniversary of their formation.

Their concerts are characterised by humour and artistic innovation, with a few dance moves thrown in.

The second musical performance of the week will be by Duo Synechisi, who are Maria Avraam on the flute and Christodoulos Christodoulou on the violin. The pair will perform works by Boismortier, Penderecki, Telemann, Hoffmeister and Poulenc at the Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos on Thursday.

Avraam is a flutist and pianist specialised in contemporary classical and experimental music. She studied music at the Marios Tokas Music Lyceum and at the European University of Cyprus. She has developed a wide repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary music. Her baroque, classical and romantic music repertoire includes performances with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Athens State Orchestra, National Orchestra of Prague and the Apple Hill String Quartet in America, as well as solo and ensemble performances. She has taken part in the Artos Contemporary Music Festival, the Seventh International Contemporary Music Festival of Pharos Arts Foundation and the Piano Street Festival as part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 events.

Christodoulou studied violin with Varvara Merzlova Peneva at Royal Conservatory of Cyprus and with Menelaos Menelaou at the European University of Cyprus. He has produced a high-level repertoire by playing with Cyprus Youth Orchestra and many ensembles in Cyprus and abroad.

Vocaldente

Live performance by the band. September 12. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. € 15. Tel: 25-377277

Duo Synechisi

Live performance by Maria Avraam on flute and Christodouls Christodoulou on violin. September 13. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. € 10. Tel: 70-002420