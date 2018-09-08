Conference honour’s one of UCy’s first professors

The Economic Research Centre Department of Economics of the University of Cyprus will run an academic conference on Tuesday at 4pm in memory of Professor Panos Pashardes

Professor Pashardes joined the newly established University of Cyprus in 1992 and had a pivotal role in its early development. He was one of the first faculty members of the Department of Economics and its first chairman. He was instrumental in shaping the department’s identity as a research-focused, internationally oriented unit. He was also very interested in applying economic research methods to important policy questions. To that end, in 2001 he founded the Economics Research Centre, which was the first research centre at the University of Cyprus. He was the Centre’s director until his retirement in 2016.

The conference aims to recognise and pay tribute to Pashardes’ contributions by bringing together some of his collaborators from throughout his career. A special issue of the Cyprus Economic Policy Review, the Centre’s in-house journal that the professor founded and edited until 2016, will be dedicated in his memory.

In order to honour Pashardes’ memory, the university invites students, economists and anyone who is interested to attend the conference, which will take place in Room B224 in Building OED01, which is on the main campus of the University of Cyprus in Aglantzia.

The conference will begin with opening remarks by Rector Constantinos Christofides and then the Chairman of the Department of Economics, Sofronis Clerides will present papers. Next up will be Sir Christopher Pissarides of the London School of Economics and University of Cyprus, who will talk on the intergenerational transmission of inequality in post-Soviet Russia. Louis Christofides, from the University of Cyprus, will then speak on the impact of public sector austerity measures on the public-private wage gap in Europe. After a coffee break from 5.30pm until 6pm, Thanasis Stengos from the University of Guelph will speak on The Human Development Index: A stochastic dominance spanning extension and the final talk will be given by Aris Spanos from Virginia Tech on The perils of curve-fitting: Goodness-of-fit vs. model validation and the reliability of inference. The Director of the Economics Research Centre, Elena Andreou, will give the closing remarks.

All those who wish to attend the conference should contact Angela Shekersavva on 22-893660 or [email protected]

Conference in Memory of Professor Panos Pashardes

An academic conference. September 11. Room B224 in Building OED01, main campus of the University of Cyprus, Aglantzia, Nicosia. 4pm. Tel: 22-893660