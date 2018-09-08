Limassol calls on residents to prep for winter weather

Limassol municipality on Saturday called on homeowners to prepare for winter by cleaning out their drains and urged other precautionary measures to help avoid flood damage.

Residents have been asked to check and clean all rainwater drains located inside and around their property, so that they have a natural, unrestricted water flow.

Additionally, the municipality urged them to refrain from covering drains with rocks, boxes, skips or machinery.

They also requested that building materials or scrap objects are not left scattered on pavements, open spaces or rivers, as they can be swept away by rain creating more problems.

They also recommended that all owners of underground spaces are supplied with water pumps and that existing water pumps in underground spaces are checked and maintained.

Lastly, they asked that all private property and vehicles are protected against floods.

The municipality said it had already cleaned all rainwater drains through an effort that began in July, and which was still ongoing due to the constant fall of leaves inside the drains. Drain pipes have also been cleaned where necessary with high-pressure machines.

Even so, the announcement added, the public’s contribution and cooperation was necessary if the district was to be protected against the winter weather.