Paphos embraces European sports week

By Bejay Browne

A number of events and activities will take place later this month across the island in conjunction with European Sports Week, which is set up by the European Commission to promote sport and physical activity throughout Europe.

The theme is “#BeActive” and European Commission dedicated page has a list of countries participating, and around 80,000 people are expected to take part in Cyprus.

Sports week comes on the heels of Lancet report saying Cyprus was 7th among the ten laziest nations in the world, with 44 per cent failing to exercise enough to keep themselves healthy.

The Commission notes that being active is ‘easier than it sounds ‘and to prove that, they launched the European Week of Sport to ‘get Europeans moving’.

“This week is for everyone, regardless of age, background or fitness level. So now it’s your turn and join in on the #BeActive fun in your country or online.”

The European movement began in 2015 and has inspired millions of people in 32 countries to #BeActive in their everyday lives.

“We hope to make everyone aware of the importance of physical activity”

In Paphos, free events and activities will take place from September 24 – 29 supported by the local municipality,

A municipality spokesman told the Cyprus Mail: “The main purpose to encourage all citizens to be active during the week, but also to stay active throughout the year. In Cyprus, the national coordinator of the initiative is the Cyprus Sports Organisation.”

On Monday, September 24, at the “Evagoras Pallikaridis Paphos municipal swimming pool” from 3pm to 7.30pm, the public have the chance to learn about all water sports and swimming, or try water polo with the help of on site coaches.

This event is organised in collaboration with the Paphos Nautical Club and Athletics for All.

On Wednesday September 26 at 7pm an event starting at Kennedy Square to promote walking, health and familiarising participants with the town centre will take place titled: “I take care of myself- I walk to be healthy.”

The event is organised in collaboration with the Paphos municipal council, the Stelios Kyriakides Association of Amateur and Veteran Athletes, and the support of the Pericles Demetriou Association.

On Thursday, September 27 at 9am, elderly residents will take part in the event, “Age doesn’t matter” at Sodap municipal beach in Kato Paphos.

“Exercise is important for all ages and even more so for the elderly,” the spokesman said.

The event is organised in collaboration with the adult centres of Paphos and Mouttallos.

Older people are encouraged to attend.

On Saturday, September 29, from 10am until 1pm, the centre of Paphos town (Kennedy Square and Archbishop Makarios Avenue) will be transformed into a large sports village where individuals can try out all sorts of sports, with the aim of finding one that suits.

The event includes, sports and dance shows and will be undertaken with the participation of more than twenty-five sports clubs and athletes, along with attendees.

The municipality of Paphos is vigorously encouraging the public to support the events and try out all different kinds of sports in a bid to raise levels of activeness and fitness for a more healthy future.

www.ec.europa.eu/sport/week_en