Rock the night away with supergroup

Downtown Live in Nicosia is known for bringing some of the most well-known, rocking bands on the music scene today and their next event will be no different.

On Tuesday, get ready to rock the night away with The Aristocrats – Guthrie Govan, Bryan Beller and Marco Minnemann. The band, formed in 2011, is often called a supergroup, probably because their first album was instantly hailed as a classic. In less than a year, The Aristocrats became one of the most sought-after live instrumental rock/fusion acts in the world.

After the release of their first album, the band went on tour, released a live album, a second studio album, toured some more in North America and then in Europe and then decided to go it solo for a while. And here comes the fun part, the band members have decided to come back together to perform in September in selected venues in Europe, and Downtown Live is on the list.

The Aristocrats
Live performance by the band. September 11. Downtown Live, Emanuel Roidi 2, Strovolos, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €30/35. Tel: 99-912840

