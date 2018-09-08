Signs are ominous that teachers will accept latest state proposals

The secondary-school teachers’ union Oelmek administrative council has confirmed it will not be accepting the latest compromise deal jointly drafted by union leaders and a ministerial committee on Thursday, union leader Yiannos Socratous said through a post on social media.

“The Oelmek administrative council decided that the government’s latest proposal cannot be accepted, and so the continuation of intensive dialogue is imperative,” Socratous said in his social media post.

Indicative of Oelmek’s intentions was also a post by the union’s vice president Pantelis Nicolaides on Friday: “If by Sunday there is no agreement, on Wednesday and Thursday we strike.”

With Oelmek’s rejection, the education crisis’ trajectory still depends on the decisions of the administrative councils of technical schoolteachers union Oltek and primary schoolteachers union Poed, which have yet to form an official response to the latest proposal.

Poed general secretary Charis Charalambous also posted on social media asking for his followers’ honest response to the question of whether all measures should be postponed or withdrawn, or if they should go all-in for with “a struggle until the final vindication.”

“Whatever we ALL decide, I’m in,” Charalambous added.

The government has already made clear to the unions that if the latest proposal is not endorsed by the union councils, and in view of rapidly-approaching start of the new school year, the revised cabinet decisions of August 30 will apply.