Suspect remanded for attempted murder

A 30-year-old Indian man was remanded by the Limassol court for eight days on Saturday in connection with a case of attempted murder dating back to November last year.

Though the suspect denies any involvement in the case, the court approved the police’s request for his remand as a suspect for attempted murder.

The case dates back to November 2, 2017 in Limassol, when two men aged 21 and 27 were attacked and seriously injured by five compatriots with knives.

The 30-year-old was identified by the victims as one of the five men, while the remaining four suspects are still to be found.

