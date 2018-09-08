Two fires in Paphos, one not yet under control

The Polis Chrysochous fire station was on red alert on Saturday morning as two fires broke out one hour apart in the Paphos villages of Steni and Pelathousa, with the Pelathousa fire still only under partial control.

The fire in Steni broke out at 8.56am and was contained by firefighters using a tanker truck.

A mobile unit of the game and fauna service was sent along with firefighters to tackle the Pelathousa fire, which broke out one hour later at 9.56 am.

“More trucks are still heading up to Pelathousa to help firefighters with the blaze as it’s still not under complete control,” a spokesperson of the Paphos fire station told the Cyprus Mail.

Dry bush and wild vegetation have so far been burnt as a result of the fires.