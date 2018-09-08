Two fires in Paphos, one not yet under control

September 8th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Two fires in Paphos, one not yet under control

The Polis Chrysochous fire station was on red alert on Saturday morning as two fires broke out one hour apart in the Paphos villages of Steni and Pelathousa, with the Pelathousa fire still only under partial control.

The fire in Steni broke out at 8.56am and was contained by firefighters using a tanker truck.

A mobile unit of the game and fauna service was sent along with firefighters to tackle the Pelathousa fire, which broke out one hour later at 9.56 am.

“More trucks are still heading up to Pelathousa to help firefighters with the blaze as it’s still not under complete control,” a spokesperson of the Paphos fire station told the Cyprus Mail.

Dry bush and wild vegetation have so far been burnt as a result of the fires.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close