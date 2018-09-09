A daft idea that needs binning

September 9th, 2018

Banning dogs from the Molos to “protect the public from owners who do not follow the law”. This is just as daft an action by the municipality as if they decided to ban people (and dogs) from using pedestrian crossings because of drivers who might not ‘follow the law’ and stop.

Not only that, but there are very few pleasant and safe areas in that part of town to ‘dog-walk’ and that also gets people out and exercising, surely things the municipality encourages? It seems not.

Take action against the law-breakers instead.

Penny Douglas, Parekklisia

