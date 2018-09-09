Anastasiades heading to New York later this month

President Nicos Anastasiades is to travel to New York later in September to attend the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations, which he will address.

Anastasiades is also expected to have a meeting with the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

The general assembly will be held from September 22 to 29, while Anastasiades is expected to address it on September 27.

The assembly will be held under the slogan ‘Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies’.

On September 24 the general assembly will hold a summit on world peace in honour of 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela.

Anastasiades will leave on September 19 to attend a European meeting in Saltsburg Austria, from where he will travel to New York.