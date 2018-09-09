Burglary suspect remanded in Limassol

A 22-year-old was remanded in custody on Sunday by Limassol district court in connection with a case of burglary of a shop, theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

He was arrested on Saturday after the shop was broken into on August 20.

At around 3.40 in the morning of August 20, police received information that a shop in Limassol was being broken into. When police arrived at the scene they saw a young man in the shop, who took flight as soon as the police arrived, running to a car parked nearby.

A 21-year-old was sitting in the driving seat who started the car and tried to get away. Police managed to immobilise the car and arrest the driver. However, the other man managed to get away.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 22-year-old, who was apprehended at 9.40 on Saturday night.

The court on Sunday issued a four-day remand against him.