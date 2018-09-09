Church service held for first time in 42 years

Around 300 people on Sunday attended a service at the occupied Kanakaria church in Lythangomi.

The three hour service was led by the Karpasia bishop Christoforos.

Those at the service included the vice president of Disy George Hadigeorgiou and Disy Famagusta MPs George Karoullas, Kyriakos Hadjiyiannia and Onoufrios Koullas.

The Byzantine church was twice destroyed by the Arab crusades but was rebuilt in the 1770s. The last church service was held there in 1976 before the village of Lythrangomi was abandoned.

The church was restored with a UNDP project. Village leader of Lythangomi Iraklis Ioannou said another service would soon be held in the church.