Europe must consider the health implications of unchecked illegal migration

Anyone considering the current flood of migrants into Europe should have a look at the World Health Organisation (WHO) website. Recent events affecting my dogs last year caused me to study the parasitic disease Leishmaniasis, which affects humans also. Here is what the WHO update says: ‘Recurrent epidemics of visceral leishmaniasis in East Africa (Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Sudan) have caused high morbidity and mortality in affected communities. Likewise, major epidemics of cutaneous leishmaniasis have affected different parts Afghanistan and the Syrian Arab Republic’.

The visceral form of Leshmaniasis is a life-threatening condition. War zones and mass movements of people are where it thrives. I recall many decades ago when I emigrated from the UK to Canada with my then husband and child. We were only accepted after strict health checks and after proving that we had skills that would benefit Canada. Had we been rejected, the modern whingeing term ‘racism’ would never have crossed my mind; we would simply not have been what Canada needed.

Countries must protect their people, but the flood of illegal, non-health-checked, unskilled single male African migrants makes such protection of our population impossible. The whole thing has been criminally mishandled under Merkel’s open-door policy. Certainly, there are Syrian families who are capable of being integrated EU citizens and could be welcomed. Alas chaos has been preferred. Let us see the results of this week’s Swedish election.

Patricia M Radnor, Limassol