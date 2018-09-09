Fire near Kourris dam brought under control

A total of seven hectares of dry plants, weeds and pine trees were destroyed in a fire that broke out shortly after midnight on Sunday morning in the area of Kourris dam, which was brought under control in the early hours.

The fire service received a call at 00.50 about a fire in Alassa, near the dam.

Five fire engines from the Limassol region responded in addition to Forestry department vehicle and one from the Game Fund plus two helicopters.

According to the fire service, the fire was brought under complete control at 8.09 on Sunday morning although firefighters stayed in the area to make sure it stayed out.

Police are investigating how the fire started.